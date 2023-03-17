News
Rediff.com  » News » Feel sorry for those who think Rahul will defeat Modi: Himanta

Feel sorry for those who think Rahul will defeat Modi: Himanta

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 17, 2023 15:09 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being apparently prompted by party colleague Jairam Ramesh during a press conference, by terming the economist-turned politician, Congress's "Chief Saboteur".

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

He also ridiculed those who believe that Gandhi will emerge as a challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I feel nothing but sorry for the so called secularists and leftists who harbour high hopes, expecting this man to defeat Hon PM @narendramodi ji and become PM,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

 

“And Jairam seems to be playing the role of Chief Saboteur. Tutoring with mic on … strange,” the former Congressman-turned-BJP leader added, sharing a video clip of 26 seconds.

In the transcript of the clip, as shared by Sarma, Gandhi is initially shown saying “unfortunately I am a member of parliament” at which Ramesh, seated to his left, intervenes and purportedly tells Gandhi that “they can make a joke” of it.

The senior partyman then asks Gandhi to rephrase it as ‘unfortunately for you' and the latter resumes his address with the re-framed sentence.

Gandhi, who is being attacked by the BJP for his ‘democracy under attack' in India remarks in the UK, had addressed a press conference in the national capital on Thursday, after being disallowed from defending himself inthe Lok Sabha and said if Indian democracy was functioning, he would be able to say his piece in Parliament, asserting that it is a ‘test of democracy'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'BJP ran well-oiled strategy to destroy Rahul's image'

'BJP ran well-oiled strategy to destroy Rahul's image'

'Anti-national toolkit': Nadda slams Rahul for remarks

'Anti-national toolkit': Nadda slams Rahul for remarks

