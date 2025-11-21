HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LG asks Delhi police to track ammonium nitrate sales

LG asks Delhi police to track ammonium nitrate sales

November 21, 2025 12:28 IST

Delhi LG V K Saxena has directed police to maintain a digital record of entities purchasing and selling ammonium nitrate beyond a certain limit and to undertake rigorous security audits of busy markets and ISBTs, days after a blast near the Red Fort claimed 15 lives.

IMAGE: A truck filled with sacks of ammonium nitrate which was seized by the Nalhati police in Birbhum, West Bengal, September 3, 2019. Image used for representational purpose. Photograph: ANI Photo.

The directions, which were issued in separate written communications to the police commissioner and the chief secretary on November 19, are part of a slew of "precautionary and preventive" measures ordered by the lt governor.

Saxena asked the police to maintain a digital record of entities purchasing and selling ammonium nitrate beyond a certain threshold. The record should include photographs of buyers and sellers, apart from other relevant details.

 

The police have also been instructed to hold a consultation exercise with heads of social media platforms, including Meta and X, for a scientific tracking of radicalised content aimed a brainwashing citizens.

"The police commissioner has also been asked to strengthen human and technical intelligence with a focus on vulnerable areas prone to radicalisation. Community outreach and citizen engagement should also be enhanced for more robust preventive policing," a Raj Niwas official said, citing the communications.

Saxena also directed police to conduct a rigorous security audit of busy markets and ISBTs to track CCTV camera coverage and deployment of security personnel.

The administration has been asked to create a central data repository, containing records of doctors and para-medical staff engaged by hospitals, especially private facilities, along with details of their medical degrees.

"In cases where medical professionals have secured degrees from foreign countries, information should also be shared with the police department for secondary background checks," the official said.

They have also been asked to hold a consultation exercise with all digital platforms and financiers engaged in sale and purchase of vehicles, especially second-hand vehicles.

"Clear directions should be given that under no circumstance will vehicles be allowed to ply where actual owner is different from the registered owner. This problem is reportedly most acute in cases of autorickshaws, where the permit holder is different from actual owner," the official said.

The November 10 blast, which was triggered by a "suicide bomber", came shortly after an interstate "white-collar" terror module was uncovered with the recovery of a huge cache of explosives mainly from Faridabad in Haryana.

Delhi blast: UP ATS seeks details of Madrasa students, staff
Why explosives seized from Faridabad were transported to J-K
Delhi blast: Rs 20 lakh fund trail linked to Jaish traced
Delhi blast: Lockers of doctors, medics checked in J-K hospitals
Employees who left Al Falah after Delhi blast under scanner
