Home  » News » LeT terrorist involved in RSS headquarters attack killed in Pak

LeT terrorist involved in RSS headquarters attack killed in Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 18, 2025 21:06 IST

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Khalid alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, who was the brain behind the 2006 attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters, was killed by three unidentified gunmen in Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday, officials in New Delhi said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Victoria/Pixabay.com

Khalid used to head the terror operations of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Nepal in early 2000 and had many aliases including Vinode Kumar, Mohammed Salim and Razaullah.

He was involved in multiple terror strikes in India, they said.

He left his residence at Matli this afternoon and was gunned down by assailants near a crossing at Badni in Sindh province, the officials said.

 

A close associate of Abu Anas of Lashkar, Khalid was the mastermind of the attack on the RSS headquarters at Nagpur in which all three terrorists were shot dead.

Besides the RSS attack, the Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science terror attack of 2005 in Bengaluru, in which IIT professor Munish Chandra Puri was killed and four others injured.

The terrorists had escaped from the scene. Later, police investigated the case and chargesheeted Abu Anas, who is still at large.

Khalid was also the mastermind of the 2008 attack on a Central Reserve Police Force camp at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh in which seven personnel and a civilian were killed. The two terrorists escaped under the cover of darkness.

From mid-2000, Khalid was the in-charge of the Nepal module of LeT, responsible for the recruitment of cadres, providing financial and logistic support and facilitating the movement of LeT operatives across the Indo-Nepal border.

Khalid was working closely with LeT's so-called 'launching commanders' -- Azam Cheema alias Babaji and Yaqoob (LeT's chief accountant).

Khalid left Nepal and returned to Pakistan after Indian security agencies exposed the module. He later worked closely with several leaders of LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawah, including Yusuf Muzammil, LeT commander for Jammu and Kashmir, Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi and Muhammad Yusuf Taibi.

Khalid was tasked by the LeT and JuD leadership in Pakistan to undertake the recruitment of fresh cadres from the areas of Badin and Hyderabad districts of Sindh and collect funds for the organisation.

According to media reports from Sindh, Khalid was declared brought dead at hospital after being shot.

These reports also termed it a case of personal enmity.

