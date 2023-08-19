News
Rediff.com  » News » Leh: 9 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge

Leh: 9 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 19, 2023 22:07 IST
Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: A general view of Leh City on July 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, the officials said.

 

Senior Superintendent of Police of Leh P D Nitya said the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge at 4.45 pm.

A police team rushed to the spot and all the injured soldiers were shifted to an Army medical facility where eight personnel were declared dead. Another jawan died subsequently, she said.

The officer said one more jawan was undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be 'critical'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
