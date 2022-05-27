News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » At least 7 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Ladakh

At least 7 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Ladakh

Source: PTI
May 27, 2022 17:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said.

IMAGE: The area where the mishap occurred in Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise, they said

 

Officials said the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river.

As many as 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

"Seven individuals have been declared dead so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured," said an official.

The officials said the vehicle fell into the Shyok river to a depth of approximately 50 to 60 feet from the road.

"A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif. At around 9 am, 25 km from Thoise, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river," the official cited above said.

All the injured were initially taken to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur.

Hours later, all 19 injured personnel have been shifted to Chandimandir in the Panchkula district of Haryana. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
'It's very difficult to negotiate with the Chinese'
'It's very difficult to negotiate with the Chinese'
'China: Hope for the best, prepare for the worst'
'China: Hope for the best, prepare for the worst'
Modi's dream: Of drones and technology
Modi's dream: Of drones and technology
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 2-3 days: IMD
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 2-3 days: IMD
Why Arjun Rampal Was Wary About Dhaakad
Why Arjun Rampal Was Wary About Dhaakad
Land case: SC stays HC's bail condition on Azam Khan
Land case: SC stays HC's bail condition on Azam Khan
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'The more India poses a threat to China...'

'The more India poses a threat to China...'

'China wants to keep pushing India'

'China wants to keep pushing India'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances