Legendary Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85

February 19, 2019 17:57 IST

Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most influential names in the world of fashion and the man credited with revamping Chanel as its creative director, has died at the age of 85.

IMAGE: As creative head of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld has dressed many Hollywood A-listers, including Kate Hudson. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for FENDI

The German-born designer passed away in Paris after prolonged illness, reported French magazine Closer.

The prolific fashion designer had given the Chanel’s Paris haute couture show a miss in January due to ill health. It was for the first time that he had missed the Chanel’s show.

He began his career as an assistant to Pierre Balmain in 1955 and joined Chanel in 1983, spending a record-breaking 36 years at the house.

Lagerfeld was known for his distinctive look in his later years, regularly wearing dark suits, a pony-tail and tinted sunglasses.

Lagerfeld said of his appearance: “I am like a caricature of myself, and I like that.”

-- With inputs from Agencies