Home  » News » 'Leave Lebanon': India issues advisory amid rising tensions

'Leave Lebanon': India issues advisory amid rising tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 26, 2024 15:14 IST
The Indian Embassy in Beirut has urged its nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon due to escalating violence and "strongly advised" those present there to exercise extreme caution and leave the country as soon as possible.

IMAGE: A man stands on the rubble of a damaged building in the southern Lebanese village of Akbiyeh amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. Photograph: Reuters

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Wednesday said that 200,00 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel nearly a year ago, drawing Israeli retaliation.

According to Lebanon's health minister, 51 people were killed and 223 wounded Wednesday in Israeli strikes.

 

In an advisory posted on social media platform X on Wednesday, the Indian embassy said, "As a reiteration of the advisory issued on 1 August 2024 and in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice.”

“All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through our email ID: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128,” it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
