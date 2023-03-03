News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Learn from BJP how to respect veteran leaders: Amit Shah

Learn from BJP how to respect veteran leaders: Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 03, 2023 15:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Accusing the Congress of insulting its veterans, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on his birthday is something which all political parties should learn on how to treat such leaders.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah during a celebration function after the party's victory in the assembly polls of Tripura and Nagaland at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a public meeting in Bidar, Shah said the Congress always insulted its leaders -- be it S Nijalingappa or former Chief Minister Veerendra Patil.

 

He claimed that only the BJP knows how to treat party veterans with dignity.

"Prime Minister Modi was in Karnataka recently and the way he felicitated Yediyurappa in front of people is something which all the political parties should learn. They should learn how to respect their elderly, stalwarts and popular leaders," Shah said.

Attacking the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the minister said, "What has happened to the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi? They are raising slogans, "Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi. The Aam Aadmi Party is also shouting 'Modi Mar Ja' (May Modi die)."

Shah said such 'sloganeering' will not help because the prime minister has the blessings of the people.

"The more you indulge in mudslinging, lotus (BJP's party symbol) will bloom further," he said.

Shah alleged that the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular are dynastic parties, and they can never do good to the people of Karnataka.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why BJP's Dominance Will Continue
Why BJP's Dominance Will Continue
New Star On The Rise In BJP
New Star On The Rise In BJP
'BJP's Gujarat victory defies logic'
'BJP's Gujarat victory defies logic'
'This is what complacency and overconfidence can do'
'This is what complacency and overconfidence can do'
Rahul in Cambridge says his phone had Pegasus spyware
Rahul in Cambridge says his phone had Pegasus spyware
Sensex jumps 900 points on firm global trends
Sensex jumps 900 points on firm global trends
Styles of play in India and Pak are different: Smith
Styles of play in India and Pak are different: Smith
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

After successful 2022, BJP gets 'battle ready' for 2024

After successful 2022, BJP gets 'battle ready' for 2024

'If you take Hindutva out of BJP they are better'

'If you take Hindutva out of BJP they are better'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances