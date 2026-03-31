Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of Bengal polls

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes has officially joined the BJP, signaling a significant development in West Bengal politics ahead of the upcoming elections.

IMAGE: Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP in New Delhi. Photograph: @BJP4Bengal/X

Key Points Leander Paes, a prominent Indian tennis player, has officially joined the BJP.

Paes's decision comes ahead of the crucial West Bengal elections, potentially influencing the political landscape.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, were present during Paes's induction into the party.

This move follows Paes's previous association with the Trinamool Congress, where he campaigned during the Goa elections.

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of the West Bengal elections.

He joined the party in the presence of senior party leaders, including Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

The tennis star had recently met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, setting off speculation about him joining the party.

Leander Paes Campaigned for TMC

Paes had joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and campaigned for the party during the Goa elections in 2022.

He did not contest the elections.