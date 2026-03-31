HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of Bengal polls

Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of Bengal polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 14:01 IST

x

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes has officially joined the BJP, signaling a significant development in West Bengal politics ahead of the upcoming elections.

Leander Paes joins BJP

IMAGE: Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP in New Delhi. Photograph: @BJP4Bengal/X

Key Points

  • Leander Paes, a prominent Indian tennis player, has officially joined the BJP.
  • Paes's decision comes ahead of the crucial West Bengal elections, potentially influencing the political landscape.
  • Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, were present during Paes's induction into the party.
  • This move follows Paes's previous association with the Trinamool Congress, where he campaigned during the Goa elections.

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of the West Bengal elections.

He joined the party in the presence of senior party leaders, including Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

The tennis star had recently met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, setting off speculation about him joining the party.

Leander Paes Campaigned for TMC

Paes had joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and campaigned for the party during the Goa elections in 2022.

He did not contest the elections.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Leader Paes reveals why he joined politics
Leader Paes reveals why he joined politics
Leander Paes steps into new role as tennis boss
Leander Paes steps into new role as tennis boss
'To play for the flag has always been the greatest inspiration for me'
'To play for the flag has always been the greatest inspiration for me'
Leander Paes reveals his longevity secret
Leander Paes reveals his longevity secret
A Legend Says Goodbye
A Legend Says Goodbye

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 2

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

webstory image 3

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Heartwarming Moment: PM Modi Helps Wheelchair-Bound Saint0:16

Heartwarming Moment: PM Modi Helps Wheelchair-Bound Saint

Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide in Ramban, Disrupt Jammu-Srinagar Highway Traffic1:05

Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide in Ramban, Disrupt...

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai0:32

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO