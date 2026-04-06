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Home  » News » Lawyer Injured in Court Shooting: Family Dispute Suspected

Lawyer Injured in Court Shooting: Family Dispute Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 17:43 IST

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A lawyer was seriously injured in a shooting inside a Lakhimpur Kheri court complex, allegedly by his cousin, highlighting a violent escalation of a family dispute.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A lawyer was shot inside the Lakhimpur Kheri court complex, sustaining a chest wound.
  • The alleged shooter is the victim's cousin, also a lawyer, with a family dispute cited as the motive.
  • The injured lawyer is in stable condition after being transferred to Lucknow for advanced medical care.
  • Senior district officials are investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri court shooting and ensuring proper medical treatment for the victim.

A lawyer sustained a gunshot wound after his cousin allegedly opened fire at him inside a court complex in the Kotwali area of the district on Monday, officials said.

The accused, Virat Raj, allegedly fired at his cousin Jitendra Raj, leaving him seriously injured with a bullet wound in the chest, they said, adding that both are lawyers and close relatives.

 

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vivek Tiwari said a family dispute appears to be the reason behind the attack.

The injured was immediately rushed to the district hospital and later referred to Lucknow for better treatment. His condition is reported to be stable, the officer said.

Investigation and Response

Senior district officials, including District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal, Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg, and Additional Superintendent of Police Pawan Gautam, visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

They also visited the district hospital and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Authorities have assured a fair and thorough investigation, and further legal action is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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