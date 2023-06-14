News
Rediff.com  » News » Law commission again gets cracking on Uniform Civil Code, seeks views

Law commission again gets cracking on Uniform Civil Code, seeks views

Source: PTI
June 14, 2023 20:27 IST
The Law Commission on Wednesday said it has decided to look at the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) afresh and seek the views of various stakeholders, including members of the public and religious organisations.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Raj Patidar/Reuters.

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, had examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions on the politically sensitive matter of a UCC.

 

Subsequently, a consultation paper on "Reforms of Family Law" was issued in 2018.

"Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said consultation paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject," the panel said in a statement.

The 22nd Law Commission, which recently got a three-year extension, has accordingly begun examining issues related to a UCC on a reference sent by the Union ministry of law and justice.

"Accordingly, the 22nd Law Commission of India decided again to solicit views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code," the statement said.

Those who are interested and willing can present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of notice to the Law Commission.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
