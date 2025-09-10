HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Latest on Samruddhi Expressway: Nails hammered into road

September 10, 2025 13:13 IST

Tyres of at least three cars were punctured in the early hours of Wednesday after nails were hammered into the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the police said.

IMAGE: The Samruddhi Mahamarg running between Mumbai and Nagpur in Maharashtra. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra/ANI

Videos showing the nails neatly embedded in the Mumbai-bound arm of the high-speed carriageway have gone viral on social media.

Motorists alerted the Daulatabad police station around 1 am about the sharp metallic objects protruding from the expressway, which runs between Mumbai and Nagpur, an official said.

 

"Our teams rushed to the spot. We are yet to ascertain how many nails were hammered into the road but tyres of three cars were punctured," the official said.

The police have called the road contractor, who is responsible for maintaining the stretch, and the persons who stopped motorists at the spot to probe the matter further.

In a viral video, a person says four vehicles were punctured due to nails hammered into the Samruddhi Expressway. "Vehicles travel at 120 km per hour, and the stretch with nails has not been barricaded," he says in the video.

In another video, a traveller says their car tyres were punctured, and they had not received any assistance for over three hours despite calling the expressway helpline multiple times.

"I was travelling with a family including three babies. We spent money and sent them ahead," he claimed.

Source: PTI
