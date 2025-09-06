HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 6 dead as wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Gujarat temple

6 dead as wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Gujarat temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 06, 2025 20:02 IST

x

Six persons died after the cable wire of a cargo ropeway snapped at Pavagadh Hill in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Saturday, officials said.

Photograph: ANI on X

The incident at Pavagadh Hill, which is famous for the Mahakalika Temple at the summit, occurred around 3pm, they said.

Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed the six deaths and said police and fire brigade teams were at the spot for rescue and relief operations.

 

The ropeway, meant to carry different items, was going downhill with six persons when the incident occurred, Panchmahal Collector Ajay Dahiya said.

"The deceased comprise two lift operators, two labourers and two others. The impact of the fall was near the base point where the first tower of the cable is located," he said.

The temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres, with pilgrims either choosing to climb some 2000 steps or use cable cars to reach the summit.

Local officials were, however, not sure of the height from which the cable car fell.

The main ropeway for use by the public has been shut for the part two days due to inclement weather, Dahiya informed.

Pavagadh Hill rises from Champaner in three stages and its plateau lies at an altitude of 1471 feet. The hill top has a heavily patronised temple dedicated to Goddess Kali.

It attracts around 2.5 million visitors every year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

8 Bridge Collapses That Shook India
8 Bridge Collapses That Shook India
Landslides, heavy rains kill 5 in Himachal; 1200 roads closed
Landslides, heavy rains kill 5 in Himachal; 1200 roads closed
2 pilgrims killed in U'khand landslide; Char Dham yatra suspended
2 pilgrims killed in U'khand landslide; Char Dham yatra suspended
Rain fury claims 10 lives in Haryana, Himachal, J-K
Rain fury claims 10 lives in Haryana, Himachal, J-K
19 NHPC workers trapped in Uttarakhand power house after landslide
19 NHPC workers trapped in Uttarakhand power house after landslide

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the Paps0:40

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the...

Neha Bhasin Turns Heads in Sporty Look on Mumbai Streets0:50

Neha Bhasin Turns Heads in Sporty Look on Mumbai Streets

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal!1:06

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV