Lashkar operative held in Pune for recruiting terrorists

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday arrested a man from Pune for his alleged role in the recruitment of terrorists for the Lashkar-e-Tayiba's network, a senior official said.

The suspect, identified as Junaid, a resident of Pune, was connected to the LeT's terror network through social media, the official said.

Junaid was apprehended by the ATS officials in connection with a terror funding case, he said.

He was produced in a Pune court which remanded him in the ATS custody till June 3, another official said.