News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lashkar operative held in Pune for recruiting terrorists

Lashkar operative held in Pune for recruiting terrorists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 24, 2022 17:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday arrested a man from Pune for his alleged role in the recruitment of terrorists for the Lashkar-e-Tayiba's network, a senior official said.

The suspect, identified as Junaid, a resident of Pune, was connected to the LeT's terror network through social media, the official said.

 

Junaid was apprehended by the ATS officials in connection with a terror funding case, he said.

He was produced in a Pune court which remanded him in the ATS custody till June 3, another official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India declares Hafiz Saeed's son as terrorist
India declares Hafiz Saeed's son as terrorist
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
NIA raids dozen places in J-K in TRF terror case
NIA raids dozen places in J-K in TRF terror case
More trouble for BoJo as new partygate photos emerge
More trouble for BoJo as new partygate photos emerge
Father's death biggest learning experience, says Rahul
Father's death biggest learning experience, says Rahul
French Open: Medvedev cruises past Bagnis
French Open: Medvedev cruises past Bagnis
Whistle-blower, audio proof led to Mann sacking Singla
Whistle-blower, audio proof led to Mann sacking Singla
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

HC upholds life term for 10 in terror recruitment case

HC upholds life term for 10 in terror recruitment case

NIA raids dozen sites in J-K in terror-related cases

NIA raids dozen sites in J-K in terror-related cases

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances