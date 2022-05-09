News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kerala HC upholds life term for 10 in J-K terror recruitment case

Kerala HC upholds life term for 10 in J-K terror recruitment case

Source: PTI
May 09, 2022 17:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Kerala high court on Monday upheld the conviction and life sentence of 10 accused, including suspected Lashkar-e-Tayiba operative Tadiyantavide Naseer, by an NIA court in 2013 in a case regarding recruitment of youths from Kerala for terror camps in Jammu and Kashmir to 'wage war against India'.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

While upholding their convictions, the high court said, "For those who have such radical thoughts, we can only say that the grass is not greener on the other side of the fence, if you just look at history."

 

The National Investigation Agency court had convicted and sentenced to life term 13 persons for the offences of waging war against India and conspiring to wage war against the country as provided under Sections 121 and 121A of the Indian Penal Code.

It had also sentenced them to life in prison for various offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran upheld the conviction and jail terms of 10 out of the 13 accused and acquitted the remaining three -- M H Faisal, Ummer Farooq and Muhammed Navas.

The bench also additionally convicted the 10 accused for the offences of criminal conspiracy, collecting arms to wage war against India and sedition as provided under Sections 120B, 122 and 124A of the IPC, respectively, and sentenced them to life imprisonment for each of these crimes.

The high court, however, said the life sentences shall run concurrently.

The 10 accused were convicted for the offences under Sections 120B, 122 and 124A of IPC on an appeal moved by the NIA against the acquittal of all the 13 accused for these crimes.

The high court, in its 205-page judgment, also dismissed the appeals of the 10 accused against their conviction and sentence by the NIA court in 2013.

The joint verdict came on the appeals by the 13 accused against their conviction and sentencing, and the NIA plea for convicting them for the additional offences under Section 120B, 122 and 124A of the IPC.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kerala HC acquits Lashkar operative in blasts case
Kerala HC acquits Lashkar operative in blasts case
NIA arrests 2006 Kozhikode blasts accused from Delhi airport
NIA arrests 2006 Kozhikode blasts accused from Delhi airport
NIA alone can't be blamed for its dismal performance
NIA alone can't be blamed for its dismal performance
Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali
Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

ISIS suspects charged with recruiting youths

ISIS suspects charged with recruiting youths

A mother's battle to bring her daughter back from ISIS

A mother's battle to bring her daughter back from ISIS

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances