Lashkar activist shot dead in Pakistan's Punjab

Lashkar activist shot dead in Pakistan's Punjab

By M Zulqernain
Last updated on: November 01, 2025 09:45 IST

A 28-year-old man believed to be an activist of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba was shot dead in Punjab province of Pakistan on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Zahid Muhammad/Reuters/File image

The Punjab police, however, claimed that he had no links with the LeT.

The murder incident took place at Kot Radha Kishan, Kasur district of Punjab, 60 km from Lahore.

 

According to senior police officer Essa Khan, Sheikh Muaz Mujahid received bullet injuries during a crossfire between two rival groups in Kot Radha Kishan.

"The gunmen of two rival groups -- Rehan and Faizan -- exchanged fire. Mujahid was among the other people present when the firing began. Bullets hit Mujahid, who died on the spot," he said and denied that the deceased was a member of the banned LeT.

The police registered a case under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against over 20 suspects of the rival groups on the complaint of the victim's father.

The deceased had a sports shop and recently got married. He was also reportedly a Lashkar-e-Tayiba activist.

M Zulqernain in Lahore
M Zulqernain in Lahore

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
