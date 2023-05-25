Lankan naval commander meets Indian military top brass to boost defence ties

Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera on Wednesday met the top brass of the Indian military, and discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance existing bilateral relations between the defence forces, officials said.

IMAGE: Chief of the naval staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar and Sri Lanka's Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera (right) pose for a picture during the Guard of Honour ceremony, at the South Block Lawns, in New Delhi, May 24, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vice Admiral Perera is on an official visit to India from May 23-27.

His visit comes amid China's increasing forays in the Indian Ocean Region.

Vice Admiral Perera called on chief of defence staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Army chief Gen Manoj Pande.

He also called on defence secretary Giridhar Aramane, officials said.

"Vice Adm Priyantha Perera, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy called on Gen Anil Chauhan, #CDS. Discussion focussed on augmenting the strong historical defence relationship, enhancing #defencecooperation by identifying new avenues and regional maritime situation," @HQ_IDS_India tweeted.

It also tweeted pictures of the meeting between the two leaders.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with Vice Admiral UVMP Perera, Commander of the #SriLanka Navy at #NewDelhi today. #COAS discussed issues of mutual interest & ways to enhance existing bilateral relations between both the Defence Forces," the Army tweeted.

He also called on Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar here and held discussions on collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and security in the region, officials said.

He was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns.

Earlier in the day, he paid homage to bravehearts at the National War Memorial, a senior official said.

During the visit, he will be presiding over the Passing Out Parade of the Spring Term 23 at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, he said.

Vice Admiral Perera on Wednesday called on Admiral Kumar and "held discussions on collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and security in the region," the official said.

India and Sri Lanka share a close and "historically significant" relationship, and both the countries have engaged closely towards reinforcing the existing relations, officials said.

Both countries have enhanced their interactions in the maritime domain substantially in accordance with India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and the maritime outlook of 'Security and Growth for All in Region', they said.

The Indian Navy cooperates with the Sri Lanka Navy through various initiatives which include operational interactions such as the bilateral naval exercise SLINEX, hydrography and training.

In addition, warships from both the navies regularly make port calls at each other's ports, the officials added.

The visit by the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy is "symbolic of increasing naval cooperation" between the two navies, they said.

It has renewed the sense of commitment of two friendly maritime neighbours to enhance the security and tackle the maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region, the officials said.