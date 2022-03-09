News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Landslide win for BJP in Assam civic polls, Cong faces rout

Landslide win for BJP in Assam civic polls, Cong faces rout

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 09, 2022 23:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a runaway victory in the Municipal Board elections in Assam on Wednesday, pocketing 72 civic bodies out of 80, as per poll results declared by the State Election Commission.

IMAGE: BJP supporters holding party flags, celebrate with colours after the party's lead in the Assam Municipal elections, outside the party office, in Dibrugarh, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Congress, the principal opposition party of the state, could not even win a single civic body.

Others, including Independents, bagged two municipal bodies of the Mariani and Hailakandi towns.

The poll results also showed six hung municipal boards, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said in its final result sheet.

 

Earlier during the day, the ASEC had said the ruling BJP won 73 municipal boards, others bagged two and five were hung.

The result of one civic body was yet to come then.

The ASEC said the BJP clinched a total of 759 wards, while only 76 were won by the Congress. Others emerged victorious in 141 wards.

Altogether 59 candidates, including 58 from the BJP and one from the Congress, won uncontested.

Out of 977 wards spread across 80 Municipal Boards, results of 976 were declared.

One candidate (Patacharkuchi Municipal Board) expired during the election process.

Commenting on the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: 'Gratitude to the people of Assam for blessing BJP and our allies in the recently concluded municipal elections.

'This shows their faith in our party's development agenda. I applaud our hardworking Karyakartas for their efforts and service among people.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the victory reflects the 'unwavering trust' of people in the Modi-led BJP's politics of development.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the massive mandate is for growth and development, and will inspire the party to pursue the agenda of progress with renewed vigour.

'I congratulate all @BJP4Assam karyakartas & leaders who worked tirelessly spreading the development ideals of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji.

'I bow my head in gratitude to the people of Assam for the thumping victory of candidates from @BJP4Assam & its allies in the municipal elections,' he said in a series of tweets.

BJP national president J P Nadda attributed the municipal poll triumph to the confidence of people in the Centre's 'Act East Policy'.

On the humiliating defeat faced by the Congress, its state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said rise and fall in politics are a continuous process, and every party passes through both good and bad times.

'We have to work hard for good times and have to wait patiently for the opportunity. I accept the responsibility of the municipal board results,' he said in a tweet.

Polling for 80 municipal boards across the state was held on March 6 through electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the first time in the history of civic elections in Assam.

An estimated 70 per cent voter turnout was registered.

A total of 2,532 candidates were in the fray, with the ruling BJP having the maximum number of 825 nominees.

A total of 706 candidates contested on Congress tickets, while the Asom Gana Parishad nominated 243 hopefuls.

Others, including the Independents, numbered 758.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We can defeat BJP in 2024'
'We can defeat BJP in 2024'
If The BJP LOSES UP...
If The BJP LOSES UP...
'When BJP is on back foot, it brings in Dawood'
'When BJP is on back foot, it brings in Dawood'
Ladakh: China hopes for solution in March 11 talks
Ladakh: China hopes for solution in March 11 talks
How social media helped students stranded in Ukraine
How social media helped students stranded in Ukraine
U'khand: Triangular fight makes 25-30 seats crucial
U'khand: Triangular fight makes 25-30 seats crucial
1 killed, 14 injured in blast in J-K's Udhampur
1 killed, 14 injured in blast in J-K's Udhampur
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What Defeat in UP Will Mean for Brand Modi

What Defeat in UP Will Mean for Brand Modi

Can Akhilesh Stop BJP In UP?

Can Akhilesh Stop BJP In UP?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances