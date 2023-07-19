Heavy rains continue in Mumbai amid 'orange' alert; train services hit

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday morning and the weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at some places during the day.

IMAGE: The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Local train services came to a halt between Badlapur and Ambarnath section in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai due to water-logging on railway tracks after heavy rains, officials said.

"Badlapur-Ambarnath section (UP + DOWN) closed from 11.05 hrs for traffic due to water-logging," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

Rail tracks between Badlapur and Ambarnath stations got inundated at around 10.30 am, as per sources.

Meanwhile, train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route which were affected to a "point failure" at Panvel at 9.40 am were restored by 10 am, Manaspure said.

The Central Railway operates local train services on its Main Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and Khopoli in Raigad district.

It also operates suburban services on the Harbour Line from CSMT to Panvel (Raigad) and Goregaon (Mumbai).

Many commuters of the Central railway claimed the trains were running 10-15 minutes late.

The Western Railway authorities said their services were normal.

There was no report of any major water-logging early in the morning, a civic official said.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were running as per their proper routes and there was no diversion, a civic official said.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre on Tuesday issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Wednesday.

It issued a 'red' alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

A civic official said the IMD Mumbai in its daily weather forecast predicted "heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places" in the next 24 hours.

There will be a high tide of 4.23 meters in the sea at 1.23 pm, as per the local civic body.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 47.42 mm, 50.04 mm and 50.99 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am Wednesday, officials said.