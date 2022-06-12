News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Lalu Prasad Yadav' to run for Prez, not that one

'Lalu Prasad Yadav' to run for Prez, not that one

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 12, 2022 20:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the upcoming Presidential election, Lalu Prasad Yadav plans to throw his hat in the ring, firm in his belief that there must be a Bihari in the contest.

IMAGE: President Bodyguards at Raisina Hill, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, he is not the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief.

A resident of Saran district, which incidentally has been the karmabhoomi (land of work) of his famous namesake, Yadav claims to have already booked a flight ticket to Delhi where he proposes to file his nomination papers on June 15.

 

He had filed his nomination papers in 2017 as well when the contest was between the then Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, who went on to win, and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who was also a native of the soil.

My papers got rejected last time since these were not endorsed by an adequate number of proposers.

This time, I am better prepared, Yadav told PTI over phone.

A resident of Yadav Rahimpur village in Marhaura assembly segment of Saran, Yadav is barely 42, young enough to be a son of the RJD president, though, like the latter, he too takes care of a large family.

"I practise agriculture for a living and engage in social work. I have seven children. My eldest daughter is married," said Yadav.

It is not surprising that acquaintances call him dharti pakad (one who clings on to the earth), an epithet that has come to be associated, in India's political lexicon, with those who like to contest elections for the sake of thrill and publicity.

Yadav takes the derision on his chin and recalls with pride that the RJD supremo had blamed me for the defeat of his wife Rabri Devi in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Rabri Devi, a former chief minister herself, had contested from Saran which was previously represented by her husband who got disqualified in 2013 following his conviction in the fodder scam.

She lost to the BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who rode the Narendra Modi wave, by a margin of around 50,000 votes.

Lalu Prasad Yadav polled less than 10,000 votes and forfeited his deposit.

Undeterred, Yadav again jumped into the fray in 2019 and polled about six thousand votes.

"I keep trying my luck, from panchayats to presidentship. If nothing else, I may come to hold the record for contesting the maximum number of elections," he said with a deadpan expression.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Who will be PM Modi's choice for President?
Who will be PM Modi's choice for President?
Presidential Poll: No BJP Cakewalk Yet
Presidential Poll: No BJP Cakewalk Yet
Opposition determined to make a fight of prez poll
Opposition determined to make a fight of prez poll
Nadda, Rajnath to build consensus over Prez nominee
Nadda, Rajnath to build consensus over Prez nominee
IAF plans to make 96 fighter jets in India
IAF plans to make 96 fighter jets in India
Pub co-owned by England pacer Broad destroyed in fire
Pub co-owned by England pacer Broad destroyed in fire
Raut's quip: Even Fadnavis will vote for Sena if...
Raut's quip: Even Fadnavis will vote for Sena if...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nadda, Rajnath to build consensus over Prez nominee

Nadda, Rajnath to build consensus over Prez nominee

NDA 11,000 Votes Short In Presidential Poll

NDA 11,000 Votes Short In Presidential Poll

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances