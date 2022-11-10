News
Rediff.com  » News » Lalu's daughter to donate kidney to her father

Lalu's daughter to donate kidney to her father

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 10, 2022 16:05 IST
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Yadav's Singapore-based daughter will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member said on Thursday.

Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment of his kidney problems.

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.

 

His daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life, a family member told PTI.

Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

It is not clear where the kidney transplant surgery will happen and when.

Doctors at AIIMS, where he was treated earlier, said they are not aware of the development. A doctor added on the condition of anonymity added that no permission would be required from AIIMS if the transplant happens in another country.

Transplants in India are governed by strict dos and don'ts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
