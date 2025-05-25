Lalu Yadav expels elder son from party, snaps family ties

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years for 'irresponsible behaviour', and snapped all family ties with his elder son.

IMAGE: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in conversation with his son Tej Pratap Yadav during a meeting in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lalu Yadav made the announcement in a post on X in the afternoon.

'Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions.

'Therefore, due to these circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years,' the RJD supremo said.

The move came a day after a viral Facebook post stated that Tej Pratap, a former Bihar minister, was 'in a relationship' with a young woman.

Tej Pratap, however, claimed that his account on the social media platform had been 'hacked'.

The post had drawn flak from social media users, many of whom reminded the 37-year-old politician of his marriage that took place with much fanfare in 2018.

'My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully,' Tej Pratap wrote on X on Saturday night, referring to the post that had gone viral and was taken note of by media outlets.

Tej Pratap had tied the knot with Aishwarya, the grand-daughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai.

However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house, alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws.