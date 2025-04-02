Lakshyaraj Singh crowned as titular head of Mewar

In a ceremony steeped in tradition and grandeur, erstwhile member of Mewar royal family, Lakshyaraj Singh was enthroned on Wednesday in the Udaipur City Palace.

IMAGE: The Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, son of late Arvind Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, was coronated in Udaipur City Palace, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI on X

Amid the echoes of conches reverberating through the ancient corridors, mingling with mantras, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, clad in pristine white, walked towards the revered Gaddi (throne) of his ancestors.

The Rai Angan, the oldest courtyard of the palace, stood as a silent witness to the grandeur unfolding before it where Kulguru Vagish Kumar Goswami led the sacred rituals.

A ceremonial yagya was performed in the courtyard offering prayers to deities and the past Maharanas to the heavens above.

As Lakshyaraj Singh knelt before the revered Shri Ekling Nathji, the deity of Mewar, a hush fell over the gathering.

The weight of centuries-old unbroken lineage rested upon his shoulders. With a deep breath, he lifted a handful of marigold petals, offering them in reverence to the deity, just as his forefathers had done before him.

The grandeur of the event was matched by the distinguished presence of guests.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanakvardhan Singh, Lakshyaraj's father-in-law, stood proudly among the attendees.

Renowned poet and actor Shailesh Lodha, his words usually reserved for the stage, watched in silence, visibly moved by the deep historical significance of the occasion.

The courtyards overflowed with royal well-wishers, dignitaries and cultural luminaries, all bearing witness to the passing of the torch.

The day, however, was not without its sombre undertones. The seat of power that Singh now occupied had been vacated by the passing of his father, Arvind Singh Mewar, on March 16, after a prolonged illness.

Just months before, in November 2024, a parallel coronation had taken place in Chittorgarh Fort.

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, Lakshyaraj's cousin and a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, was declared the 77th Maharana of Mewar, igniting a bitter dispute over the rightful heir to the dynasty's legacy.

The rift deepened when Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters were denied entry into the Udaipur City Palace, leading to violent clashes at the gates.

Ever since the passing of Maharana Bhagwat Singh Mewar in 1984, his descendants have fought over succession and control of palatial properties, temples and vast historical estates.