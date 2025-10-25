Kurnool bus fire: Drivers booked for negligence

A case of negligence and overspeed has been registered against two drivers in connection with the fatal bus fire that killed 20 people, a police official said.

IMAGE: Police personnel investigate the site of a tragic bus fire near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Based on the complaint filed by one of the survivors, N Ramesh, the Ulindakonda Police in Kurnool district registered the case.

The Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire in the wee hours of Friday after colliding with a two-wheeler. The blaze was triggered after the motor bike -- with its fuel cap open -- was dragged underneath the vehicle, leaving 20 people dead.

"We have registered a case against the two bus drivers on the basis of survivor N Ramesh's complaint, accusing them of negligent and over-speed driving in the Kurnool bus fire accident," the official told PTI.

Bodies of most of the victims were charred beyond recognition, police said.

The dead included two children and the biker, while nine persons suffered injuries.

The ill-fated bus was carrying 44 passengers at the time of the accident.

Ramesh, in his complaint, said that about 40 passengers were travelling in the V Kaveri Travels bus with registration number DD 01 N 9490.

The Multi Axle Sleeper AC Volvo bus had a seating capacity of 42. It was from Hyderabad and proceeding towards Bengaluru. The complainant boarded the bus near LB Stadium in Hyderabad on October 23 night.

"In the early hours after crossing Kurnool, there was a loud sound and flames erupted in the front portion of the bus," said Ramesh in his complaint.

He broke the rear glass and escaped with his wife and children, sustaining a hand injury, while several others, including his 'family friend' G Ramesh died after getting trapped amid heavy smoke and fire.

A motorcycle was found stuck under the front of the bus, and locals told Ramesh that the vehicle had rammed the bike at high speed and dragged it nearly 200 metres, causing sparks and fire, he said.

Speaking to PTI, Kurnool SP Vikrant Patel said, "A case has been registered at the Ulindakonda police station under section 125(a) (endangering human life), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of BNS Act."