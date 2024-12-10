News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » BEST bus crash: Driver booked for culpable homicide

BEST bus crash: Driver booked for culpable homicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 10, 2024 11:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police have registered a case on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the driver of a BEST bus involved in an accident in Mumbai which claimed six lives and left 43 others injured, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The site where a BEST bus plying from Kurla station to Sakinaka ploughed through pedestrians and vehicles, killing at least six people and injuring over 40 others, in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: ANI on X

The accident took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West) where the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus hit several vehicles and pedestrians.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment in various medical facilities, including Bhabha Hospital, Sion Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital, an official said, adding the condition of some of them was critical.

 

The injured included four police personnel, who were on bandobast duty at the time of the incident. Their condition was stable, he said.

Locals caught the bus driver, identified as Sanjay More, immediately after the accident and the police subsequently took him into custody, he said.

He was taken to a hospital for a medical test. His blood samples were also collected to examine whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

The police have registered a case against the bus driver under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide that does not amount to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

Police suspect the bus driver lost control over the wheels as the vehicle's brakes failed, but it will be ascertained by experts, the official said.

After more than five hours of the accident, BEST said 'as per the initial information, the driver lost control of the bus'.

The bus, after ploughing through pedestrians and vehicles in Kurla (West), entered into a residential society, Buddha Colony, and came to a halt, officials said on Monday.

The bus was a 12-metre long electric vehicle manufactured by Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech and it had been taken by BEST on wet lease, an official earlier said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BEST Bus Crash: 'I Saw Dead Bodies'
BEST Bus Crash: 'I Saw Dead Bodies'
Preliminary report reveals what caused UP stampede
Preliminary report reveals what caused UP stampede
Fire in basement of BKC metro station hits services
Fire in basement of BKC metro station hits services
7 die as BEST scrambles to ascertain cause of crash
7 die as BEST scrambles to ascertain cause of crash
Gukesh In Tears After Loss
Gukesh In Tears After Loss
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'
Trump nominates another Desi to DoJ
Trump nominates another Desi to DoJ
More like this
BEST says bus driver lost control, toll rises to 6
BEST says bus driver lost control, toll rises to 6
10 hurt in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station
10 hurt in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances