'Kumbh pilgrims dying of hunger': MPs spar in Parliament

A war of words erupted on Tuesday between Samajwadi Party MPs and Bharatiya Janata Party's Hema Malini over the alleged mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, with SP leaders alleging that devotees are dying due to lack of food and water.

Prayagraj, Feb 11 (ANI): Devotees throng at Triveni Sangam to take a dip on the eve of 'Maghi Purnima' during the ongoing 'MahaKumbh', in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

BJP MP Hema Malini said despite the January 29 stampede in the Sangam area, the Maha Kumbh is a success.

"There are problems at some places, but not everywhere. So many people are going there as everyone wants to take a dip," Hema Malini told reporters in the Parliament complex.

"But it is very well organized, everybody is praising it. My acquaintances who have gone there are saying it is so well managed. The accident happened, but that does not mean Kumbh is a failure," she said.

SP's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, however, said people are suffering due to poor arrangements, and alleged that there is shortage of food as well as fuel.

"...People are dying there. Some people died in the stampede, now people are dying of hunger. There is no petrol, diesel for cars, no food for people...even water is not available.

"They (UP government) made Allahabad a no-vehicle zone, people can't come out of their homes. Have you ever seen anything like this? The chief minister is so arrogant," the veteran SP leader told reporters.

SP's Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav said the UP government's 'lies' have been 'exposed'.

"Thousands of crores of rupees have been spent for Kumbh preparations. The government said they will make all arrangements... Around 15-20 crore people must have come, people are coming and going, but the arrangements are very poor," she said.

Earlier in the day, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also raised the issue in Lok Sabha, and questioned why final figures for those who died in the Kumbh stampede are not being released.

The Kannauj MP also hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government saying the 'double engine government is doing double blunders'.

Meanwhile, Azad Samaj Party MP Chandra Shekhar claimed that the failures are visible.

"Questions are being raised because the failures are visible. Police are appealing to people to go back," he alleged.

"...Children are crying, there is no arrangement for food, there are traffic jams. This is the government's failure," he said.

The 45-day mega religious event, organised every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj and will continue till February 26.

The stampede took place on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

The state government said at least 30 people lost their lives and 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area.

According to the UP government figures, over 44 crore devotees have taken a dip in the Sangam till February 9.