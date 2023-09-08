News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP ties up with JD-S for Lok Sabha polls, offers 4 seats

BJP ties up with JD-S for Lok Sabha polls, offers 4 seats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 08, 2023 13:28 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party will have an understanding with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal-Secular for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday, an announcement that shot up political temperature in Karnataka.

IMAGE: Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a press conference in Bengaluru on April 16, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, said that, as part of the poll understanding, the JD-S will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

 

'BJP and JD-S will have an understanding. Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats (to the JD-S),' the four-time chief minister said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, 'this has given us great strength and this will help us in winning 25 or 26 Lok Sabha seats together'.

Recently, JD-S supremo Deve Gowda had indicated that the party will contest Lok Sabha polls alone.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent backed by it won in one seat.

The Congress and JD-S emerged victorious in one seat each.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
