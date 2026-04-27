Speeding Driver Arrested After Injuring Three Students In J&K

A driver in Jammu and Kashmir was swiftly arrested after a hit-and-run incident where three girl students were injured, prompting a quick response from local police.

Key Points A driver in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly hit three girl students with his car.

The driver fled the scene after the incident instead of assisting the injured students.

Police tracked down and arrested the accused driver within an hour of the incident.

The injured students have been identified and are receiving medical attention.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly ran over three girl students in Kulgam district, officials said.

Swift Police Action After Hit-And-Run

A car driven by Rayees Ahmad Rather hit and injured three girl students at Kulbagh-Qazi Mohalla Link road at around 3.45 pm, they said, adding that instead of helping the injured girls, the accused driver sped away from the spot.

Details of the Incident and Victims

Taking cognisance of the incident, police tracked down the accused and arrested him within an hour, they said.

The three injured girls have been identified as Fatima Jan, Tahmeena Jan, daughters of Altaf Parray and Aliya Jan.