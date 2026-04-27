HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Speeding Driver Arrested After Injuring Three Students In J&K

Speeding Driver Arrested After Injuring Three Students In J&K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 20:28 IST

x

A driver in Jammu and Kashmir was swiftly arrested after a hit-and-run incident where three girl students were injured, prompting a quick response from local police.

Key Points

  • A driver in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly hit three girl students with his car.
  • The driver fled the scene after the incident instead of assisting the injured students.
  • Police tracked down and arrested the accused driver within an hour of the incident.
  • The injured students have been identified and are receiving medical attention.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly ran over three girl students in Kulgam district, officials said.

Swift Police Action After Hit-And-Run

A car driven by Rayees Ahmad Rather hit and injured three girl students at Kulbagh-Qazi Mohalla Link road at around 3.45 pm, they said, adding that instead of helping the injured girls, the accused driver sped away from the spot.

 

Details of the Incident and Victims

Taking cognisance of the incident, police tracked down the accused and arrested him within an hour, they said.

The three injured girls have been identified as Fatima Jan, Tahmeena Jan, daughters of Altaf Parray and Aliya Jan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Stonepelters kill truck driver, accused arrested: J-K police
Stonepelters kill truck driver, accused arrested: J-K police
Four policemen injured in militant attack in Kulgam
Four policemen injured in militant attack in Kulgam
15 dead, 20 injured as bus rolls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur
15 dead, 20 injured as bus rolls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur
8 Bihar residents among 10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K
8 Bihar residents among 10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K
21 dead as mini-bus falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
21 dead as mini-bus falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Two Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Bahraich1:16

Two Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Bahraich

This Touching Gesture at Modi's Kolkata Roadshow Is Winning the Internet1:22

This Touching Gesture at Modi's Kolkata Roadshow Is...

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside Aamir & Junaid Khan1:26

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO