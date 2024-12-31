Kuki-Meitei divide deepens as chaos reigns in Manipur

It was a year of turmoil in Manipur. The divide between the Meitei community in the valley and the Kuki tribes in the hills deepened in 2024, triggering human casualties, widespread violence, mob attacks and drone strikes on civilian areas.

IMAGE: People participate in a mass protest rally against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), and the ongoing killing of civilians by terrorist in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Once known for its cultural harmony, the state now faces deepening divisions, with thousands displaced and communities living in constant fear, as tensions show no signs of easing and peace remained a far cry in the year gone by.

The year started on a violent note when four villagers were gunned down by cadres of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army in Thoubal district on January 1. The incident, linked to disputes over money collected through illegal drug trade, forced the state government to impose prohibitory orders in all five valley districts.

A month later, armed miscreants stormed the residence of additional SP Moirangthem Amit Singh at Wangkhei Tokpam in Imphal East district and vandalised his property. During the incident, the additional SP and one of his escorts were abducted by armed miscreants and later rescued from Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area in Imphal West district, about 5 km from the incident site.

The Lok Sabha elections were held in April against the backdrop of intense ethnic tension between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. While the second phase of polls passed off peacefully, the first phase was characterised by widespread violence, including incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths, and allegations of booth capturing from multiple parties.

For the first time, the ethnic violence, previously confined to Imphal valley and surrounding districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi and Moreh border town in Tengnoupal district, took a new turn when a man was found dead in Jiribam district bordering Assam in June.

The incident triggered a fresh wave of ethnic violence, widespread arson, gunfights, and the torching of houses between members of the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

More than 1,000 people were internally displaced following a spate of gun attacks by armed groups of respective communities in the previously peaceful district, inhabited by multiple communities.

The state also witnessed a new kind of warfare when suspected Kuki youths dropped drone-operated bombs at Koutruk village and nearby Senjam Chirang in Imphal West district on September 1, leading to the death of a woman and injuring nine.

Days later, an unguided rocket missile was fired from the hill ranges of Churachandpur district at Moirang in Bishnupur district, killing an elderly man and injuring five others.

Amid increasing attacks on peripheral villages and resulting civilian deaths, intense clashes erupted between students and security forces in Imphal, leading to injuries to over 50 students.

On November 11, armed Kuki-Zo youths attacked Borobekra police station and Jakuradhor Karong locality in Jiribam district. This triggered a gunfight between security forces and the attackers, leading to the death of 10 Kuki youths.

Hours later it was found that eight persons, including three women and three children all internally displaced persons were missing. On November 12, the charred bodies of two elderly Meitei men were found among the burnt debris at Jakuradhor.

The same day, a purported photo of the women and children in captivity went viral on social media, outraging the Meitei community. In the evening, a general shutdown across Imphal Valley and Jiribam was called to protest the abduction.

The situation worsened after the bodies of three women and three children were found near the confluence of Jiri River and Barak River along the Manipur-Assam border on November 15.

A day later, protests broke out in Imphal valley as mobs targeted the residences of valley-based legislators. They also attacked and set fire to vehicles and properties of BJP leaders.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.