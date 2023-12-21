News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » K'taka techie, ex-top cop's son detained in Parliament breach case

K'taka techie, ex-top cop's son detained in Parliament breach case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 21, 2023 10:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi police have taken into custody a youth from Karnataka in connection the security breach in Parliament, official sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Smoke-filled Lok Sabha after intruders released yellow gas from canisters. Photograph: @DrSenthil_MDRD/X

Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote on Wednesday night.

Jagali, who works with a multinational company in Bengaluru, is said to be a friend of Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, one of the two intruders who trespassed into the Lok Sabha chamber last week.

 

Jagali was also Manoranjan's roommate during his college days, sources said.

Jagali's sister Spanda said a Delhi police team came and took her brother with them.

"It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was interrogated. We have fully cooperated with the inquiry," she said.

Spanda said her brother had done "nothing wrong".

"Both Manoranjan and Saikrishna Jagali were roommates. Now my brother works from home", she added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
Role of 2 outfits being probed in Parliament breach
Role of 2 outfits being probed in Parliament breach
Parl breach serious issue, avoid squabbling: Modi
Parl breach serious issue, avoid squabbling: Modi
2024 Olympics: The major security challenges for Paris
2024 Olympics: The major security challenges for Paris
Blow for Pakistan! Shahzad ruled out of MCG Test
Blow for Pakistan! Shahzad ruled out of MCG Test
10 Things Diabetics Should Do in 2024
10 Things Diabetics Should Do in 2024
Cong Crowdfunding: Bot Attacks, Data Theft Attempts
Cong Crowdfunding: Bot Attacks, Data Theft Attempts
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?

Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?

Parl breach: 6th accused held, had destroyed evidence

Parl breach: 6th accused held, had destroyed evidence

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances