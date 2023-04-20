Cong fields Shivakumar's MP brother in K'taka as 'backup' to thwart BJP plot

In a surprise move, hours before the deadline for filing nomination for the assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural DK Suresh on Thursday entered the fray from Kanakapura segment, where his elder brother and state chief DK Shivakumar is the party's candidate.

IMAGE: DK Suresh (fourth from right), MP from Bengaluru and brother of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, files his nomination papers for the Karnataka assembly elections, at Kanakapura, in Ramanagara, Karnataka, April 20, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to several Congress functionaries, Suresh filed his papers as a "backup plan" in the event of the nomination of Shivakumar getting rejected.

While Suresh called it a "precautionary measure", Shivakumar said it's part of Congress' own calculations, as he alleged a certain conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to reporters Suresh said, "I'm a voter from Kanakapura, and I should be contesting from there. That is the direction from our party president and AICC (All India Congress Committee) leaders. We are hearing about certain conspiracies, so as a precautionary measure I have filed my nomination."

Questioned as to what kind of conspiracy, he said, "There are chances for anything to happen. BJP people have an eye fixed on DK Shivakumar. They cannot do anything to him by getting public support as people of Kanakapura won't support them. What BJP is doing against opposition parties using wrong means you have been seeing. So as a precautionary measure, I have filed a nomination."

Pointing out that "every day cases are coming up" against him and his brother in the courts, the MP said, "Four to five days ago too we got a notice from the Income Tax department from Chennai, asking for personal appearance. We have said we will come after the election, and for now we will not be able to come as we have election responsibilities."

Whether it was in the high court or the Supreme Court there were stays on all the cases, he said, adding that "yesterday the stay was extended (in a case), but with power in their hands, what they (BJP) will do at what time, we are not sure. By misusing official machinery, they have targeted the Opposition party and Shivakumar earlier."

Shivakumar, who filed his nomination on April 17, has won from Kanakapura three times since 2008.

Shivakumar said, "Why shouldn't Suresh file (nomination)? We too have our calculations. BJP's conspiracy...5,000 people have downloaded my assets list (from affidavit). There is nothing in it, it's a different matter. We have our own calculation, we are not ready to reveal our secrets. You will get to know day after tomorrow. We too know how to do politics."

Stating that he had contested in 10 elections, including eight assembly and one parliament, and is well aware of polls and nomination procedures, the KPCC chief said, "I know what they tried to do last time. We have our own calculations....what does Ashoka have to do with Kanakapura?"

The ruling BJP has fielded its prominent Vokkaliga face senior minister R Ashoka from Kanakapura to take on Shivakumar, the Congress' strongman from the community.

Suresh said, "They (BJP) have got someone from Bengaluru (Ashoka) who doesn't have any relationship with our constituency. In the Delhi press conference they (BJP while announcing ticket) have said they will give 'takkar' (stiff fight) to D K Shivakumar. So we too have understood what all they may do. People of Kanakapura will give them an answer on April 13 (the day of results). Let them do whatever they want, there is no question of us yielding."

Asked if the conspiracy was to not allow Shivakumar to contest polls, "by rejecting his nomination", he said, "We have certain suspicions... However, all the records (along with the nomination papers) are correct."

On whether Shivakumar would contest from Kanakapura if everything went as expected, he said, "Let's wait and watch... I have given my B-form too."

Suresh is the lone Congress Member of Parliament from Karnataka. This is the second time he is representing the seat.

He had earlier said that he was not interested in coming to state politics, when speculations were rife that he may be fielded from Ramanagara against Janata Dal-Secular leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

There had also been speculation that as a "retaliatory measure" to BJP fielding a strong candidate against Shivakumar in Kanakapura, Suresh may be fielded from the Padmanabhanagar segment, the other seat from where Ashoka is contesting. Shivakumar too had earlier hinted at this.