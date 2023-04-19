News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shettar among Cong's star campaigners in Karnataka

Shettar among Cong's star campaigners in Karnataka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 19, 2023 19:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress this week after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party, figures in the Congress' list of star campaigners for the Karnataka assembly polls that also includes party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

IMAGE: Congress leader Jagadish Shettar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress on Wednesday released a list of 40 leaders who would be the party's star campaigners for the May 10 assembly elections.

Interestingly, Shettar, who crossed over to the Congress a couple of days ago and has been given the party ticket from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly segment that he currently represents, has been included in the list.

 

A staunch Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh man, Shettar was part of the Jan Sangh and BJP for several decades before severing his ties with the party upon his candidature being overlooked for the May 10 election and joined Congress on Monday.

The Congress' list of star campaigners has many stalwarts from Karnataka such as former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, Jairam Ramesh, M Veerappa Moily, M B Patil, G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa and BK Hariprasad.

Others include Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukku, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, senior party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan.

Sachin Pilot, who was on the list of star campaigners for the 2018 Karnataka polls, does not figure on the list this time.

Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, D K Suresh, G C Chandrashekhar, Syed Naseer Hussain, Zameer Ahmed Khan, H M Revanna, Umashree, Revanth Reddy, Ramesh Chennithala, Srinivas B V, Raj Babbar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Divya Spandana, Imran Pratapgarhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, Rupa Shashidhar and Sadhukokila are also on the list.

The assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
Cong to win over 140 seats in K'taka polls: Shivakumar
Cong to win over 140 seats in K'taka polls: Shivakumar
Faultlines Resurface In Karnataka BJP
Faultlines Resurface In Karnataka BJP
Siddaramaiah reiterates it's his 'last election'
Siddaramaiah reiterates it's his 'last election'
Verdict on Rahul's plea to stay conviction tomorrow
Verdict on Rahul's plea to stay conviction tomorrow
Windfall tax back on oil produced by ONGC, others
Windfall tax back on oil produced by ONGC, others
SC presses for timeline in same sex marriage hearing
SC presses for timeline in same sex marriage hearing
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cong's 4th list out, Shettar fielded from his seat

Cong's 4th list out, Shettar fielded from his seat

Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?

Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances