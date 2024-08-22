News
Rediff.com  » News » K'taka guv's security tightened amid protests over Sidda prosecution nod

K'taka guv's security tightened amid protests over Sidda prosecution nod

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 22, 2024 00:53 IST
In the wake of intense statewide protests condemning Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's grant of permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the state constitutional head's security has been tightened, Raj Bhavan sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (right) being welcomed by state CM Siddaramaiah on his arrival for the joint session of the state assembly, as state legislative council chairman Basavaraj Horatti (centre) looks on, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, February 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The governor has also started using a bullet-proof car since Tuesday morning, the sources told PTI.

 

"All the governors, by virtue of holding gubernatorial posts, are entitled to Z-plus security. Till now, the governor was not using it because he did not feel the need for it but now his security will be tightened," a source told PTI hinting that Gehlot will be given Z-Plus security.

Major protests had broken out across the state after Gehlot gave permission to investigate and prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment scam.

Congress leaders and workers staged dharnas, foot marches and rallies in all the district headquarters, holding placards denouncing the action of the governor and raising slogans against him. The opposition BJP leaders too staged a demonstration here demanding the chief minister's resignation.

The agitations against Gehlot shook various parts of the state, where people burnt the effigy of the governor, and a private bus was set on fire by protestors in Mangaluru.

During a protest in Mangaluru on Monday, Congress leader Ivan D'Souza warned that Gehlot might be forced to flee Raj Bhavan -- similar to what deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did earlier this month.

"Gehlot, get out. He has to go back. In case he is not recalled by the President (Droupadi Murmu)...like the way Bangladesh Prime Minister fled in the middle of night... the same circumstance would befall the governor's office," MLC D'Souza said.

Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
