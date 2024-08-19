News
Siddaramaiah moves HC against Governor's nod for prosecution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 19, 2024 13:16 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday filed a writ petition in the high court challenging the order of the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot giving sanction for investigation against him in connection with irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: @siddaramaiah/X

The chief minister submitted that the sanction order was issued without due application of mind, in violation of statutory mandates, and contrary to constitutional principles, including the advice of the Council of Ministers, which is binding under Article 163 of the Constitution of India.

 

Siddaramaiah challenged the August 16 order granting prior approval and sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

"The Hon'ble governor's decision is legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and motivated by extraneous considerations, and thus the Petitioner has preferred this Writ Petition seeking to quash the impugned order dated 16.08.2024 amongst other reliefs," he submitted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
