News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » K'taka cabinet expansion after Gujarat polls, hints CM

K'taka cabinet expansion after Gujarat polls, hints CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 08, 2022 15:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday indicated that the expansion of his Cabinet is likely after Gujarat assembly polls.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai . Photograph: ANI Photo

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, with the counting of votes on December 8.

"Cabinet expansion...I have already spoken.....our leadership is a bit busy with the Gujarat elections, as soon as it is over they will call me (for discussions)," Bommai said in response to a question.

 

The Chief Minister had recently said that he will soon be travelling to New Delhi to meet BJP central leadership to discuss the exercise.

Bommai has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of assembly elections next year.

There were some reports of possible cabinet expansion by filling in six vacant posts or a kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces.

There were also talks in some quarters that a Gujarat-like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry may take place. Many aspirants feel it is "too late now" with polls fast approaching.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Nightwatchman' Bommai will stay till polls
'Nightwatchman' Bommai will stay till polls
Bommai says may not meet BJP high command in Delhi
Bommai says may not meet BJP high command in Delhi
Shah's visit to Karnataka: Bommai's exit denied
Shah's visit to Karnataka: Bommai's exit denied
What Makes Saiyami Breathe
What Makes Saiyami Breathe
'Wife wants to live separate with child'
'Wife wants to live separate with child'
When Kamala Harris Kissed On Stage
When Kamala Harris Kissed On Stage
Madrassa students in UP to be taught science, maths
Madrassa students in UP to be taught science, maths
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Bommai needs New Delhi's backing to stay on as CM

Why Bommai needs New Delhi's backing to stay on as CM

Minister's leaked audio leaves K'taka govt red-faced

Minister's leaked audio leaves K'taka govt red-faced

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances