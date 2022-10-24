News
11-yr-old activist's phone snatched while recording live video in UP

11-yr-old activist's phone snatched while recording live video in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 24, 2022 16:27 IST
An 11-year-old environment activist has alleged that her phone was snatched by unidentified miscreants while recording a live video on Diwali eve in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

IMAGE: Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam was recording a live video when bikers apparently snatched her phone. Photograph: Kind courtesy @LicypriyaK/Twitter

The local police said they have lodged her complaint and started probe in the case.

'My mobile phone was just snatched away (10 minutes ago) by two bike-borne thieves while I was going live on my Facebook in front of the Bellana Street market, Greater Noida, Sector 16B opposite Nirala Aspire. Kindly help me!' Licypriya Kangujam tweeted and tagged Noida police for help.

 

This was Licypriya's first live Facebook video, where she has a verified account and over 1,87,000 followers.

The young environment activist was standing on a roadside with traffic movement in the backdrop as she went live on Facebook ahead of Diwali to talk about impact of firecrackers vis a vis pollution.

She was live for five minutes and 55 seconds when suddenly she was cut short as the phone was snatched away, according to the purported video.

It also appeared that Licypriya was not holding the phone and either someone else was recording the video for her or it was placed on some object to record the video, the purported footage showed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh said, "Directions have been issued to the local Bisrakh police station for investigation in the case. Legal proceedings are being carried out."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
