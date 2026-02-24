HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kolkata Trams Turn 153

Kolkata Trams Turn 153

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 18:47 IST

x

Marking the 153rd anniversary of Kolkata's historic tram network, the Calcutta Tram Users Association brought back the World War II Geetanjali tram for a special commemorative run.

Residents turned up in large numbers to experience a slice of living history, celebrating a transport system that has long been woven into the cultural fabric of the city.

Key Points

  • Kolkata's tram network is the oldest operating electric tram system in Asia.
  • Launched in 1873 (initially horse-drawn), the tramways have served the city for over a century-and-a-half, making them one of the oldest running public transport systems in the world.
  • Beyond transport, trams have become an iconic part of Kolkata's identity — representing nostalgia, slow city life, and sustainable urban mobility.
 

IMAGE: Locals enjoy the vintage Geetanjali tram, rolled out by the Calcutta Tram Users Association, as the city's iconic tramways mark their 153rd anniversary in Kolkata on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. All Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

An Unforgettable Ride On A Kolkata Tram
An Unforgettable Ride On A Kolkata Tram
Ride an AC tram, get a taste of old Kolkata!
Ride an AC tram, get a taste of old Kolkata!
'Why do we need to be in a mad rush all the time?'
'Why do we need to be in a mad rush all the time?'
How Kolkata trams are getting a new lease of life
How Kolkata trams are getting a new lease of life
PHOTOS: Kolkata iconic trams are slowly fading out
PHOTOS: Kolkata iconic trams are slowly fading out

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real pandas to celebrate the Chinese New Year1:22

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real...

Seema Sajdeh spotted in a stylish look in Mumbai0:48

Seema Sajdeh spotted in a stylish look in Mumbai

Mithali Raj's Stunning Mumbai Appearance Goes Viral0:25

Mithali Raj's Stunning Mumbai Appearance Goes Viral

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO