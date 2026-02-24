Kolkata Trams Turn 153

Marking the 153rd anniversary of Kolkata's historic tram network, the Calcutta Tram Users Association brought back the World War II Geetanjali tram for a special commemorative run.

Residents turned up in large numbers to experience a slice of living history, celebrating a transport system that has long been woven into the cultural fabric of the city.

Key Points Kolkata's tram network is the oldest operating electric tram system in Asia.

Launched in 1873 (initially horse-drawn), the tramways have served the city for over a century-and-a-half, making them one of the oldest running public transport systems in the world.

Beyond transport, trams have become an iconic part of Kolkata's identity — representing nostalgia, slow city life, and sustainable urban mobility.

IMAGE: Locals enjoy the vintage Geetanjali tram, rolled out by the Calcutta Tram Users Association, as the city's iconic tramways mark their 153rd anniversary in Kolkata on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. All Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff