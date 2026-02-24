Kolkata Trams Turn 153

Marking the 153rd anniversary of Kolkata's historic tram network, the Calcutta Tram Users Association brought back the World War II Geetanjali tram for a special commemorative run.
Residents turned up in large numbers to experience a slice of living history, celebrating a transport system that has long been woven into the cultural fabric of the city.
Key Points
- Kolkata's tram network is the oldest operating electric tram system in Asia.
- Launched in 1873 (initially horse-drawn), the tramways have served the city for over a century-and-a-half, making them one of the oldest running public transport systems in the world.
- Beyond transport, trams have become an iconic part of Kolkata's identity — representing nostalgia, slow city life, and sustainable urban mobility.
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff