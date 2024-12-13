News
Home  » News » Kolkata: Severed human head found in garbage dump

Kolkata: Severed human head found in garbage dump

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 13, 2024 13:07 IST
A severed human head, suspected of that of a woman, was recovered from a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Friday morning, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Local people spotted a plastic bag containing the body part at Graham Road near Golf green, they said.

Senior police officers of the South Suburban division, along with personnel from local police stations, rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

 

The severed head has been sent to M R Bangur Hospital for further examination, an officer said.

"A human body part has been recovered from a garbage dump. A probe has been launched, and efforts are underway to locate the remaining body parts," a senior police officer said.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor of Ward number 95, Tapan Dasgupta said, "I went to the spot after receiving information from local people about a plastic bag containing body part. I informed the Golf Green police station about it."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
