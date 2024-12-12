News
Home  » News » Advocate Vrinda Grover not to represent RG Kar victim's family

Advocate Vrinda Grover not to represent RG Kar victim's family

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 12, 2024 12:28 IST
Senior advocate Vrinda Grover will no longer be representing the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder victim's family, sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Junior doctors take out a torch rally as they stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata, September 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said that the concerned trial court, before which the trial in the rape-murder case is being held, has been informed accordingly and that the counsels stand discharged from the matter.

The sources said that at this stage, on account of "certain intervening factors and circumstances", senior advocate Vrinda Grover is constrained to withdraw from the case proceedings in this matter and will no longer be representing the victim's family.

 

The chamber of advocate Grover, including advocates Soutik Banerjee and Arjun Gooptu, were requested by the victim's parents to provide legal representation before the Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court and the Sealdah sessions court and ACJM court, they said.

Grover's chamber provided legal services and representation pro bono (free of cost) to the victim's family before all courts from September 2024, the sources said.

The body of the on-duty post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Post mortem of the body revealed that she was raped and brutally murdered.

The high court handed over the investigation into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after hearing a number of PILs on the matter, including one by the parents of the victim, who sought an impartial probe on the death of their daughter.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
