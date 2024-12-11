News
Home  » News » Ex-cop murders married lover, buries body

Ex-cop murders married lover, buries body

Source: PTI
December 11, 2024 09:41 IST
A dismissed policeman allegedly killed a married woman, with whom he was in a relationship, after a heated argument and then buried the body behind an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, Naresh alias Narendra Pandurang Dahule (40), has been arrested in neighbouring Chandrapur district and charged with murder and destruction of evidence, they said.

The accused once worked in the police force, but was dismissed from service, the police said on Tuesday without providing more details.

 

The victim, also aged 40 and a resident of Chimur in Chandrapur district, was married and had a son.

Dahule and the woman, who were classmates during their school years, rekindled their relationship through Facebook in August, the police said.

They soon got into a romantic relationship and decided to elope. However, on November 26, while attempting to carry out their plan, the couple had a heated argument over their future together.

In a fit of rage, Dahule allegedly strangled his lover to death, the police said.

To conceal his crime, the man drove around for hours in a stolen car with the body before disposing it of in a septic tank behind an under-construction building in Vela Hari area under Beltarodi police station limits, they said.

The Chandrapur police, investigating the theft of the car used by Dahule, arrested him.

During investigation, which included a thorough examination of phone records and forensic evidence, Dahule confessed to the woman's murder and led the police to the site where he had dumped the body, the police said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
