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Home  » News » Jotiba Temple Clash: Priests and Devotees Face Charges After Altercation

Jotiba Temple Clash: Priests and Devotees Face Charges After Altercation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 17:17 IST

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A violent clash at the Jotiba Temple in Kolhapur resulted in the booking of priests and devotees after a dispute over a palanquin obstruction during a religious procession, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A clash occurred at the Jotiba Temple in Kolhapur between priests and devotees during a religious procession.
  • The incident was triggered when a palanquin of the temple deity faced obstruction from dancing devotees.
  • Police have booked ten priests and fifteen devotees under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for affray and related offences.
  • A video of the Jotiba Temple clash has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the incident.
  • An investigation is underway following the clash at the Jotiba Temple, with notices issued to those involved.

Ten priests of the Jotiba Temple in Kolhapur and 15 devotees were booked after the two sides clashed, a police official said on Monday.

The priests have been booked for assaulting devotees after a palanquin of the temple faced obstruction on Sunday afternoon, the Kodoli police station official added. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

 

Details of the Temple Altercation

"Devotees of Karveer village had come to the temple with a 'shashan kathi', a sacred stick used in religious processions. While these devotees were dancing, a palanquin of the temple deity, which was on its way, faced obstruction. When priests tried to stop these devotees from dancing and make way for the palanquin, a clash ensued," the official said.

"The fracas involved devotees manhandling the priests, 10 of whom then hit back. The clash stopped with the intervention of the village head, who submitted a written apology to the temple. A case was registered against 15 devotees and 10 priests under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for affray and other offences," he said.

A notice has been issued to all those named in the case, and further probe is underway, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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