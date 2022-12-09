King Charles Meets Vikram Doraiswami

Vikram Doraiswami, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1992 batch, is the youngest Indian diplomat ever to be assigned to the Court of St James.

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Ambassador Doraiswami, 53, presented his credentials to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, marking the formal start of his posting as India's high commissioner to Great Britain.

He is the first Indian envoy to be received at the palace by the king since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

IMAGE: King Charles III receives High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and Sangeeta Doraiswami during an audience at Buckingham Palace, December 8, 2022, here and below. All photographs: Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via Reuters

