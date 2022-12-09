News
King Charles Meets Vikram Doraiswami

By REDIFF NEWS
December 09, 2022 11:55 IST
Vikram Doraiswami, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1992 batch, is the youngest Indian diplomat ever to be assigned to the Court of St James.

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Ambassador Doraiswami, 53, presented his credentials to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, marking the formal start of his posting as India's high commissioner to Great Britain.

He is the first Indian envoy to be received at the palace by the king since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

 

IMAGE: King Charles III receives High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and Sangeeta Doraiswami during an audience at Buckingham Palace, December 8, 2022, here and below. All photographs: Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via Reuters

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
What's Charles Doing At A Gurdwara?
'Charles made us feel like family'
When I Met Prince Charles For My OBE
Can battered India avoid Bangladesh whitewash?
Mrunal, Manushi Up The Party Meter
Bhupendrabhai Played Perfect Foil To Modi-Shah
SC dismisses RTI plea on 2018 collegium proceedings
Surprise That Charles Became Charles III

'Prince, my problem is the itch'

