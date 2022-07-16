Kin of K'taka riot victim throws compensation at Siddaramaiah's convoy

High drama unfolded on Friday when the kin of a communal riot victim in Bagalkote district of Karnataka, refused to accept the compensation amount provided by senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and threw it at his convoy, seeking justice.

IMAGE: Relatives of riot victims speaking to Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Bagalkote, Karnataka, July 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred this morning when Siddaramaiah had gone to visit the injured persons admitted in the government hospital.

Sources said the former CM gave Rs 50,000 to each injured person as compensation.

This enraged a Hindu as well as a Muslim family, who insisted on getting justice.

When the Leader of Opposition in the assembly was returning after handing over the amount to an injured youth, his sister vented her ire.

She told Siddaramaiah that she wanted justice and not money.

The Congress leader then tried to pacify her and left the place.

The woman, Nazma tried to pursue Siddaramaiah's car and threw the bundle of currency on the convoy, a video of which has gone viral.

Later speaking to reporters, she said she wanted justice and not money.

“Hindus and Muslims need justice. We have to live like the children of one mother. No one should suffer the way we are suffering,” she said adding none of the leaders came to visit them immediately after the violence in Kerur town in the district.

Reacting to the incident, Siddaramaiah said someone must have instigated the woman. He also claimed that the family finally accepted the money.

“The money has been given to them. It was given out of humanity. It's not that it will be sufficient to mitigate all the difficulties they are facing,” the former CM said.

“We public representatives are here to ensure that no such incident occurs. People should ask the Chief Minister and the BJP leaders. You should ask this question (seeking justice) to them,” Siddaramaiah said.

The BJP hit back at Siddaramaiah, saying the appeasement of the Congress veteran enraged the woman, who threw money on his vehicle.

In a tweet, the party said, “Siddaramaiah has used the donation collected under ‘Siddaramotsava drive' to show his pride...”

The party also said that the extreme appeasement of Siddramaiah enraged the woman who threw money on his vehicle.