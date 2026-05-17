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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Inducts New Ministers And Advisors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 16:33 IST

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Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has expanded its cabinet with the induction of five new ministers, four advisors, and eight special assistants, marking a significant development in the region's governance.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Five new ministers were inducted into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in Pakistan.
  • Four advisors and eight special assistants were also appointed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
  • The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor administered the oath to the newly appointed ministers.
  • The total strength of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet now stands at 30 members.

Five new ministers, four advisors and eight special assistants were inducted in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday, an official statement said.

New Ministers Take Oath in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath to newly appointed provincial ministers during a ceremony held at the Governor's House here.

 

According to the official statement, the ministers who took oath included Shafi Jan, Shakeel Ahmad, Tariq Mahmood, Nazir Abbasi and Arif Ahmadzai.

However, lawmaker Adnan Qadri, who was also nominated as a minister, could not take the oath as he is abroad.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Speaker of the provincial assembly Babar Saleem Swati and other ministers, government officials and guests attended the ceremony.

The total strength of the provincial cabinet, including ministers, now stands at 30 members.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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