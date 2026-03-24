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Punjab Governor Highlights Aadhaar's Role in Governance and Welfare

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 24, 2026 17:23 IST

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria champions Aadhaar as a vital tool for good governance, enhancing transparency, and streamlining welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer, ultimately improving the lives of citizens.

Key Points

  • Aadhaar is crucial for good governance, transparency, and improving the ease of living for citizens.
  • Aadhaar facilitates Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), strengthening the rural economy by directly linking citizens to government services.
  • Aadhaar ensures welfare scheme benefits reach the right beneficiaries, reducing fraud and eliminating ghost beneficiaries.
  • Aadhaar improves access to government services, particularly for underserved sections of society, bridging the gap between rural and urban areas.
  • Aadhaar is now integrated into various sectors, including healthcare and property matters, making it relevant in almost every sphere of life.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday said Aadhaar has become an important document for good governance, transparency, and ease of living.

Kataria, who is also the Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, said that Aadhaar helps the government ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach the right person, while reducing fraud and eliminating fake beneficiaries.

 

Kataria was addressing a gathering at the state-level workshop themed "Driving Maximum out of Aadhaar". He was the chief guest at the event held here.

He said Aadhaar has strengthened the rural economy by directly linking citizens with both state and central governments through bank accounts, enabling Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), according to an official statement.

This ensures that subsidies and financial assistance are delivered directly and transparently to eligible beneficiaries, he said.

He noted that Aadhaar has made access to government services easier and improved delivery to underserved sections of society.

He added that Aadhaar has become part of everyday life, from birth registration to healthcare services such as Ayushman Bharat. By helping target the right beneficiaries and improving inclusion, Aadhaar is bridging the gap between rural and urban areas and contributing to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', Kataria said.

Aadhaar's Impact on Daily Life and Governance

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha said Aadhaar has resolved many issues faced by both citizens and the administration in delivering the benefits of government schemes.

He described Aadhaar as an integral part of daily life and highlighted its use in property-related matters, health insurance claims, agricultural grain procurement, pension distribution, and implementation of the National Food Security Act in Punjab.

He said Aadhaar has helped eliminate ghost beneficiaries.

Unique Identification Authority of India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhuvnesh Kumar said Aadhaar has become a foundation for connecting citizens to mainstream services and enabling access to various government schemes.

He added that Aadhaar has expanded beyond its original concept and is now used across multiple sectors, from birth registration to healthcare, making it relevant in almost every sphere of life.

The workshop emphasised strengthening coordination among stakeholders and using technology to further improve transparent and efficient service delivery.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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