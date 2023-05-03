Kharge's son, BJP leader get EC notice for 'nalayak', vishkanya' remarks

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued notices to Congress leader Priyank Kharge and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal for their remarks during the campaigning for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank. Photograph: ANI Photo

While, Priyank, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, got notice for his "nalayak" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yatnal recieved the notice for his "vishkanya" remark against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The commission has asked Priyank and Basangouda to respond to the notice by May 4 evening as to why appropriate action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against them.

The poll panel took cognisance of Yatnal's remarks based on media reports.

The BJP had moved the poll panel against Priyank for using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi.