News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kharge's son, BJP leader get EC notice for 'nalayak', vishkanya' remarks

Kharge's son, BJP leader get EC notice for 'nalayak', vishkanya' remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 03, 2023 20:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued notices to Congress leader Priyank Kharge and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal for their remarks during the campaigning for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank. Photograph: ANI Photo

While, Priyank, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, got notice for his "nalayak" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yatnal recieved the notice for his "vishkanya" remark against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

 

The commission has asked Priyank and Basangouda to respond to the notice by May 4 evening as to why appropriate action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against them.

The poll panel took cognisance of Yatnal's remarks based on media reports.

The BJP had moved the poll panel against Priyank for using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Requests to EC: Ban on Shah, Yogi; FIR against Kharge
Requests to EC: Ban on Shah, Yogi; FIR against Kharge
EC flying squad checks K'taka CM's car ahead of polls
EC flying squad checks K'taka CM's car ahead of polls
'Voter fraud': EC suspends poll officials in K'taka
'Voter fraud': EC suspends poll officials in K'taka
India slips 11 positions on World Press Freedom Index
India slips 11 positions on World Press Freedom Index
Sharad Pawar hasn't yet relented: Praful Patel
Sharad Pawar hasn't yet relented: Praful Patel
Say 'Jai Bajrangbali' while casting vote, PM in K'taka
Say 'Jai Bajrangbali' while casting vote, PM in K'taka
PIX: When Dhoni reigned in Lucknow rain
PIX: When Dhoni reigned in Lucknow rain
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EC takes note of 'plummeting' discourse in K'taka polls

EC takes note of 'plummeting' discourse in K'taka polls

Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?

Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances