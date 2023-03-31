News
Rediff.com  » News » EC flying squad checks K'taka CM's car ahead of elections

EC flying squad checks K'taka CM's car ahead of elections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 31, 2023 15:25 IST
Election officials on Friday intercepted and checked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's car when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district.

IMAGE: Election officials check Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's car. Photograph: Screen grab

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10.

A video showing officials checking the vehicle has gone viral on social media.

 

According to sources, Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car -- as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced on Wednesday -- when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost.

"Nothing objectionable was found, and officials then allowed the vehicle to go, and the Chief Minister continued his journey," sources added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
