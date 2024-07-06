Khargeji Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai!

What some of our leaders were up to this week.

IMAGE: Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to the media in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and opposition MPs after they walked out from the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's addresses in the House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and other MPs walk out from the Rajya Sabha. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi called on Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar after the conclusion of the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi, July 3, 2024.

Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and others are also present, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: Sitting besides Modi is Lalan Singh , the Janata Dal-United representative in the Union Cabinet -- he is the minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

IMAGE: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi works with daily daily wage labourers at GTB Nagar, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul meets with daily wage labourers at GTB Nagar, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul arrives to meet family members of those who lost their lives in the tragic Hathras stampede. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Pushkin Park in Astana, Kazakhstan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu greets beneficiaries during the distribution of the NTR Bharosa pension scheme at Penumaka village, Mangalagiri, Guntur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naidu interacts with the beneficiaries, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naidu leads the door-to-door distribution of the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inspects the summer storage tank of the Surappa lake at Nagulapalli in East Godavari district. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan walks up to the summer storage tank. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi arrives to officially commence work from the chief minister's office in Bhubaneshwar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mohan Charan Majhi offers prayers before beginning work. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren meets his father Shibu Soren before taking the oath as Jharkhand's chief minister in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Hemant Soren seeks his father's blessings. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is welcomed by supporters in Patna after his return from the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samrat Choudhary, who also heads the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, had wowed not to remove his turban till Nitish Kumar was removed as chief minister.

After the Janata Dal-United aligned with the BJP in January, Choudhary tweaked his promise and gave up his turban and shaved off his hair after worshipping at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party workers install 5,100 party flags in Prayagraj during the preparation for SP President Akhilesh Yadav's 51st birthday. Akhilesh turned 51 on July 1. Photograph: ANI Photo

