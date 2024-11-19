News
Home  » News » Kharge seeks Prez Murmu's intervention to restore peace in Manipur

Kharge seeks Prez Murmu's intervention to restore peace in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 19, 2024 16:40 IST
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has written to President Droupadi Murmu about the deteriorating situation in Manipur and urged her to intervene immediately to ensure that the people of the state live peacefully in their homes with dignity.

IMAGE: Members of the Manipuri Sahitya Parishad Assam and Kamrup District Committee take out a candle march against the 'Manipur Violence', in Guwahati, Assam, November 18, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

In his two-page letter to the President, Kharge highlighted the 'failure' of the Manipur government and the Centre in ensuring law and order and the safety of people in Manipur for the last 18 months.

He said the violence in Manipur claimed more than 300 human lives, including women, children and even small babies.

 

He said the 'deteriorating law and order in Manipur has internally displaced nearly a lakh of human population rendering them homeless and forcing them to live in different relief camps'.

The agony of the people continues unabated, he said.

"I consider that it has become constitutionally imperative on the part of yourself, Hon'ble Madam, as the President of the Republic of India and the custodian of our Constitution to uphold the constitutional propriety and immediately intervene to ensure the protection of lives and properties of our citizens in Manipur, as enshrined in the Constitution," he said in the letter.

"I am confident that, through your intervention of your esteemed Office, the people of Manipur will again live peacefully in their homes in security with dignity," Kharge wrote to the President.

