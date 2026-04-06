How AI Helped Uncover Details in Godman's Case

Activist Anjali Damania employed AI to analyse call data records of a self-styled godman, potentially uncovering links to political figures and suspicious financial transactions.

Key Points Activist Anjali Damania used AI to analyse call data records of arrested godman Ashok Kharat.

The AI analysis allegedly revealed communication between Kharat and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, among other political figures.

Damania claims unusual financial activity in connection with Samata Credit Cooperative Society around the time of an incident involving Ajit Pawar.

Damania criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of 'politics of convenience' and expressing hope in the Director General of Police for a thorough probe.

Activist Anjali Damania on Monday claimed she used Artificial Intelligence-based large language model (LLM) Claude to analyse call data records (CDR) of arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

Addressing a press conference here, Damania, while asserting that she would never do anything illegal, slammed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for indulging in "politics of convenience".

Damania, who claimed she got the CDR on WhatsApp from a person claiming to be a private detective, is under fire from Opposition parties who have sought an inquiry into how she managed to obtain it. Fadnavis has said that the matter would be probed.

"I used AI LLM Claude to find out which person received how many calls from Kharat's mobile phone. I never do any illegal things. I had verified the Excel data through the AI tool before sharing the information with authorities," said Damania.

She has claimed that 17 calls were exchanged between Kharat, in jail since March 18 for rape, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during an unspecified period. She has also named other leaders like NCP's Rupali Chakankar and Sunil Tatkare, as well as BJP's Chandrakant Patil and Ashish Shelar.

Allegations of Financial Irregularities

Damania further claimed SMS alerts linked to transactions in Samata Credit Cooperative Society showed an unusual spike around the time of an alleged accident involving Ajit Pawar, a reference to the then deputy CM's death in a plane crash on January 28. She alleged that 17 messages were received on January 27, followed by 19 the next day, and several more in the following days, which she claimed was not the usual pattern.

According to Damania, the messages indicated deposits or withdrawals in Kharat's account, and she urged probe agencies to ascertain the nature of these transactions, alleging a possible connection between the financial activity and the incident involving Pawar.

Criticism of Chief Minister

There is no point in contacting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over this issue as he is only indulging in politics, Damania said.

"He is involved in politics of his convenience. In Parth Pawar's Mundhawa land case, he (CM) sat on the report for nearly three months. It was released on the last day of the budget session. These people do politics only; there is no point in meeting them. My hope lies with DGP (Director General of Police) Sadanand Date only," Damania said.

Source of the Call Data Records

Speaking about how she got the CDR, Damania said she received it from an unidentified individual who claimed to be a private detective.

"Activists are sometimes used (in this manner) to bring such information into the public domain. I have submitted the material to the police and have asked for a thorough probe," she told reporters.